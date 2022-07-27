SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Ward 7 Democratic Committee hosted an open forum for candidates running for an open seat on the Governor’s Council and the State Senate.

Wednesday night’s event included a meet and greet for people to meet the candidates running for office.

Each candidate had a two-minute introduction to discuss their platform and why they are suitable for that role. After that, the candidates were asked questions from both members of Ward 7 and the community. 22News spoke with Foley about the importance of tonight’s event.

William T. Foley, Retired City Council President said, “I think democracy needs to have participation from everybody if it’s going to work effectively. I’m here tonight just to hear what all the candidates have to say. It’s good first of all for us to come and participate because it shows that we care about our city.”

The Massachusetts state primary will be held on September 6th.