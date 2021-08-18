Springfield’s wastewater plan highlighted in EPA report

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission was featured in the Environmental Protection Agency’s report for the combined sewer overflows which discharge sewage into the Connecticut, Chicopee, and Mill Rivers.

The report published by the EPA highlights several communities from around the country that have put an Integrated Planning into action. According to the EPA’s website on the topic, integrated planning is a type of green infrastructure that is designed to improve water quality and provide multiple benefits that enhance community vitality.

The report describes the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission as a model for utilities across the country. Mentioned in the statement from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, the utility is known as a leader in integrated planning.

The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is in the process of constructing its Integrated Wastewater plan and has reduced the sanitary sewer overflows by 70% between 2006 and 2013. In 2014, the

the integrated planning was implemented to began to further reduce the overflow into the Connecticut, Chicopee, and Mill Rivers.

In 2017, combined sewer overflows’ volume dropped 56% and the number of sanitary sewer overflows decreased by 47% from from 2014 to 2019.

The proposed integrated plan schedule included six phases of combined sewer overflows projects over 20 years and 11 phases of wastewater capital improvements over 40 years. The total cost of the integrated plan through 2035 was projected to be $447.2 million. Updates to the plan would address multiple pressing issues such as the current system’s lack of resiliency, system redundancy, and infrastructure failings.

Construction of the York Street Pump Station and Connecticut River Crossing Project are currently underway. Along Hall of Fame Avenue, crews have been working on building a new and modern York Street Pump Station. The commission is also planning to construct three underwater pipes that will carry wastewater from that new pump station to the commission’s wastewater treatment facility on Bondi’s Island.

Construction along the Connecticut River will continue through this summer and into next summer, with a completion date either in late 2022 or 2023.