Springfield’s Watershops Pond Dam project continues

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Don’t expect the water level at the Watershops Pond Dam in Springfield to rise anytime soon.

The pond was drained at the site of the Watershops Dam last fall, and the city is still a good 14 to 15 months away from completing the $3 million repairs to the 19th-century vintage dam.

The city’s Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management Director Patrick Sullivan toured the Watershops Pond site Tuesday with 22News.

“We realize a lot of people are missing the fishing at watershops,” said Sullivan. But this is all part of the process of rebuilding the dam. We had an environmental review. We had to give wildlife a chance to get to safe areas last fall.”

Sullivan predicts the rebuilt Watershops Pond Dam will be good for the next 200 years.