SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A major headache for many in Springfield’s Forest Park neighborhood could soon be remedied, by way of improvements to the ‘X’ intersection in the city.

Tuesday MassDOT held a briefing to discuss the traffic design plans for the ‘X’ to remedy traffic safety issues, as well as environmental impacts.

The ‘X’ intersection in Springfield’s Forest Park, also known as the ‘X’ has been a safety concern for Springfield residents like Emelin Perez, who has to cross it often to make it to her bus stop on time. Perez telling 22News, “There’s no way that I can cross! When the buzzer goes off. It doesn’t even give me enough time to make it to the next side.”

But major improvements to the intersection could soon change all of that, as the city and MassDOT inch closer to a final approval of a $19 million project to rehabilitate the ‘X,’ which will extend 0.6 miles along Sumner Avenue from the Forest Park Main Greeting Road to Daytona Street, Belmont Avenue and Dickinson Street.

Some reasons for the project are issues ranging from intersection safety to traffic delays and congestion. Other reasons include cut through traffic, and a lack of adequate pedestrian and bike infrastructure. Plans to address these issues, explained to Springfield residents during a MassDOT briefing of the latest design, now at 100%.

Fuss and O’Neil, hired by MassDOT to create an environmental impact report for the project. Some changes have been made since the previous design, among those changes, a decrease in roadway widening by 6 feet, and a modified T-intersection that will now replace the earlier plans for a round-a-bout from Belmont Avenue and Burlington Street.

Environmental mitigation measures include, planting 118 trees within the project limits, as well as dust control measures and periodic street cleaning during construction. Also during construction, which is slated to begin next year, operation of the equipment will be limited to between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in accordance with Springfield’s noise ordinance.