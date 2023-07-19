SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A recently announced improvement plan for Springfield’s “X” intersection is being welcomed by area residents.

A new and improved design, paving the way for safety and environmental improvements at the city of Springfield’s “X” intersection. A plan laid out by the city and MassDOT Tuesday, details changes made to initial design proposals, to remedy issues ranging from traffic to air quality.

It’s a long-time coming. It’s been talked about for years but I’m glad my administration has been able to pursue it. People 22News spoke with, who drive in and around the X, were in favor of the proposed improvements, saying they’ve been needed for awhile.

Ron Broderick of West Springfield saying, “If they are going to do some work, I would love to see them revitalize some business and this is a very unique city, and I’d love to see it thrive.”

Economic development is certainly a goal of the project. Traffic signal, sidewalk and pedestrian crossing updates, aim to make the area safer and more inviting for foot-traffic. The project also includes plans to keep 35 more trees than what had originally been proposed, with 118 additional trees to be planted. This, along with reduced traffic congestion, moves Springfield toward improved air quality.

Now that the design stage has reached completion, project bids are likely to start in the fall, with construction kicking off next year.