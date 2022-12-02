SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield Department of Public Works announced that they are suspending yard waste collection for the winter on December 16.

Springfield residents can bring their yard and leaf waste to Bondi’s Island drop-off during the winter at no charge, according to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield.

Residents can still bring their yard waste during their operating hours, which are Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., and on Saturdays from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm.