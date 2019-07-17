Square One and LEGO give Springfield children a day of play

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Children may take a break from school during the summer months, but the learning continued Wednesday morning for a group of about 150 kids ages 3-12 at Square One in Springfield.

Representatives from LEGO came to Square One to educate these kids in a unique way with their six bricks activities.

Six Bricks is one of the ways LEGO teaches learning through play. Kids took part in LEGO activities that tested their memory, movement, creativity and more.

“That’s how children learn, they learn through play. It’s amazing when we can partner with organizations like LEGO, they build their business on the business of play, It’s really an amazing partnership, the kids love it, the staff loves it, it really is a great day for all of us,” Square One Communication Officer Kristine Allard said.

LEGO also lead to planting, painting, and other arts and crafts activities.

Square One provides several early learning and school-age programs for children throughout the summer.

11-year old Springfield resident Leah Alas said she’d rather spend her summer there than at home.

“What’s the point of staying home all day or staying home the three months off that we have when you can be here having fun with friends.”