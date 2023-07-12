SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Square One and the Springfield Thunderbirds are teaming up to host a field day for children of the community.

Square One is a nonprofit organization focused on providing a range of family-friendly education and support services that are unique to each child and every family served. Square One’s vision is to effect meaningful change that results in better lives and more promising futures for children, families, and our communities.

Square One is teaming up with the Springfield Thunderbirds for a Summer Field Day for the children of the community. Activities include a water balloon toss, a spoon and egg race, a ring toss, a bucket brigade, and more.

The fun will be followed with pizza for the children, staff, and Thunderbirds volunteers. Boomer, the Thunderbirds team mascot, will be in attendance as well.

The field day is on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Christian Life Center at 1590 Sumner Avenue in Springfield. Any children aged 5 to 12 are welcome to attend.