Square One creates pumpkin patch for students

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the past six years, Square One preschool in Springfield has been turning their outside lawn into a pumpkin patch.

This pumpkin patch event for the preschoolers at Square One in Springfield allows kids to pick their own pumpkin and decorate it themselves, but the event was moved inside this year, due to the weather.

Students from every class are brought downstairs into their LEGO playroom to pick their very own pumpkin. This event usually takes place on the front yard each year with many decorations, but since the weather was less than ideal, the event was moved inside this year.

Students were still so excited to be able to pick out their very own pumpkin and even take photos with Springfield Thunderbirds mascot, Boomer.

Kristine Allard from Square One told 22News, “A few years ago we realized it was so expensive and it was a lot of work to take all the preschoolers to a pumpkin farm to pick their own pumpkins, but the kids really love it. So we kind of put our heads together and got creative and talked to some our supporters in the community and said, ‘Hey, we want to figure out a way to bring pumpkins to the kids, and let’s create our own farms.'”

Students were excited for the upcoming holiday to dress up in their costumes, and collect tons of candy.