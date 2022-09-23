SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In Springfield, the community coming together to support and celebrate recovery from addiction Friday. Many of the people 22News spoke with said the support they received from friends and local organizations is what made their rehabilitation possible.

September is known as Celebrate Recovery Month and Square One organized an event at South End Community Center to highlight the accomplishments of people who’ve achieved sobriety and the local resources available to help.

Organizer Julie Sweeney spoke about her own journey and the inspiration for this event, “It was really that support that kind of got me through and I think that’s, that’s where my heart is and I think that’s why I continue to work in this field. To be able to pass on and to help other people and give them faith and to know that recovery is possible and there is life after a struggle.”

The theme of Friday’s event was how the arts can be used as therapeutic tools to process deep emotions. Musicians played and spoke to how music had a role in their sobriety. Food and recovery experiences were shared, people and families learned more about organizations that can provide assistance.

Square One also has an ongoing program for people parenting in recovery called First Steps Together, which is a peer support group.