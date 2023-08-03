SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Children at Square One in Springfield got a very special visit Thursday morning.

The Mounted Patrol Unit from the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and volunteers from Enterprise Holdings stopped by the Square One Tommie Johnson Child & Family Center. The officers brought along their horses and an experience the kids won’t soon forget.

“They’re just overwhelmed with joy today. Seeing the horses and petting the horses and just having a fabulous experience,” said Kristina Allard, Vice President of Development and Communication at Square One.

Following the visit, volunteers from Enterprise read equestrian-themed stories to the children and presented Square One with a $15,000 donation to support the agency’s work with children and families.