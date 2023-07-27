SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boston Red Sox Foundation hosted a baseball and softball clinic for kids in Springfield Thursday.

More than 70 children, ages 5 to 12, enrolled in the Square One School-Age Summer Program to spend the day learning and having fun as part of the Red Sox Foundation “PLAY BALL” initiative.

For many of the kids, it was their first time playing baseball or softball. They got to learn from the foundations coaches and staff along with AIC and Square One coaches. The children got to participate in activities through station-based drills, including a Home Run Derby and Run the Bases station.

“It’s all about having these kids have an opportunity to have a really fun day. It’s really exciting to see what this can inspire we’ve been chatting with the AIC coaches saying you know someday they can be their players.” said Kristine Allard, Vice President of Development and Communication at Square One.

The Red Sox Foundation has worked with the nonprofit Square One before and has provided thousands of dollars in funding, tickets to Fenway Park, and volunteer support.