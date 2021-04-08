Square One partners with Minnechaug Regional High for diaper drive

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – More than a year later, and families are still struggling to make ends meet. That’s why “Square One” is helping families with newborns.

Students at Minnechaug Regional High School helped to collect diapers Thursday afternoon for Square One.

22News spoke with a representative of the agency, who explained why they chose to partner with the high school for this diaper drive.

“I knew that the students at Minnechaug had a commitment to serving the community, and doing some community service work, so they were eager to jump on board,” said Kristine Allard, the Vice President of Development and Communications.



Allard stressed that the need for diapers is ongoing, and that they’re continuing to take donations.