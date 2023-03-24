SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Square One announced Friday they will be building a new facility at 947 Main Street, the former site where Square One once stood before the 2011 tornado.

The facility will include four preschool classrooms, a full-service family support center and administrative offices. The 26,000 square foot building will be developed by Davenport Square 1.

The project is expected to cost $10 million. So far, Mayor Sarno has committed nearly $1 million and State Representative Carlos Gonzalez along with State Senator Adam Gomez have secured $2 million to help fund the new facility.

“I am so appreciative of Square One’s continued and dedicated efforts to provide an outstanding, caring, safe, nurturing and educational environment for our children and their families,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno. “I am proud to continue to financially support this initiative to the tune of nearly $1 million. Pre-K education and work force development initiatives have been a hallmark issue for my administration.”

“We are so grateful for the support and advocacy we have received at the state and local level,” said Dawn DiStefano, Square One President & CEO. “We know that when children and families have access to high-quality early learning and care, the positive impact is felt by everyone around them. Not only are our children getting the educational foundation they need to become our future leaders, but their parents can go to work feeling confident their children are learning in a safe, nurturing, and playful environment. Likewise, our businesses can thrive because accessible full-day child care is no longer a barrier for their employees. This project is a win for our community.”

“The services that Square One provides across the City of Springfield are paramount for the development and care of the City’s youth. Advocating for the $2 million granted at the State level is the least that I could do to show my appreciation for the work that Square One does,” said Senator Gomez. “As a former Square One kid myself, you never know what the future holds for our youth, but they are all destined for greatness. The special funding announced today will be going towards a new building, which will broaden the range of Square One’s support for children and families in the community. It’s so important to ensure our investments are going where it counts — the next generation.”

“Early child care is an invaluable service for our children and working parents,” said Representative Gonzalez. “The $2 million for the construction of a new facility will be integral to expanding these essential services and closing the inner city student achievement gap.”