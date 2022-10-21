SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The front lawn of Square One will be covered in pumpkins, hay bales, and corn stalks at the King Street location on Friday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Square One, with support from Springfield BID, The Apple Place, and Square One volunteers, Square One kids will be able to have their own pumpkins to decorate. Children served at Square One’s other centers and those who attend Square One’s Family Child Care program. besides the King Street location, will also receive pumpkins to decorate.

Square One has been committed to ensuring that all children and families have the chance to succeed at school, work, and in life by providing educational programs, family services, health and fitness resources, and a voice within the community.

“This has become a wonderful tradition for our Square One children and our staff,” said Kristine Allard, Vice President of Development & Communication, at Square One. “A few years ago, we realized that the expense of transporting the children to local farms was out of reach for us, so we gathered a group of donors and volunteers and created our own farm. Now, everyone looks forward to this special day every year!”

The annual King Street Pumpkin Patch will be held on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Square One Tommie Johnson Child & Family Center in Springfield.