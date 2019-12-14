SSC visiting local retirement communities to spread holiday cheer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Symphony Chorus is helping to spread holiday cheer through its annual tour of various retirement communities and the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke.

Each year, SSC members take time out of their busy schedules and often days off from work, to perform holiday music on the road.

Approximately 25 members from the chorus are participating in this year’s program.

Nikki Stoia, director, told 22News, “We hope that it is a way of bringing the holiday spirit to people who may not be able to go out to holiday concerts and we just really love connecting with them.”

Patients and their families look forward to the performances every year.

The SSC is an all-volunteer group of over one-hundred singers throughout the greater Connecticut River Valley.