SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Symphony Orchestra (SSO) is selling tickets for Spring concerts being held on Friday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. At least 6 concerts will be held at Symphony Hall this Spring says SSO Interim Director Paul Lambert.

Thomas Mesa, a Cuban-American cellist, is the featured musician to perform at Symphony Hall. Mesa has been recognized with several awards. He is associated with the Sphinx organization out of Detroit. Through the connection of this organization, they aim to make an impact with art expressing diversity. The organization focuses on increasing the representation of Black and Latinx artists in classical music.

Mesa will perform Antonin Dvorak’s Cello Concerto. The Symphony will also present William Grant Still’s Danzas de Panama and Robert Schumann’s Symphony #2.

If you haven’t heard of Mesa he appeared as a soloist with orchestras in the United States and Mexico, including the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl, Santa Barbara Symphony, Southwest Florida Symphony Orchestra, and the Cleveland Orchestra. Mesa received his BM from The Juilliard School, MM from Northwestern University, and is a doctoral candidate at Manhattan School of Music.

Lambert said tickets for the SSO’s first of two Spring concerts are now on sale to the public. The box office is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are also available by calling the SSO box office at (413) 733-2291.

The SSO’s next concert will be “Dances of Spring” on Friday, May 13.