SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Knowing that those experiencing homelessness value warm socks above all other donated clothing, the Longmeadow’s St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church last year applied for a gift from the Bombas Clothing company.

A truck recently delivered 44 boxes containing 11,000 pairs of socks that the church will make available to anyone experiencing homelessness here in western Massachusetts.

“We will be distributing them through a variety of channels through Church Without Walls, which is our ministry at Court Square, to folks who are marginalized and experiencing homelessness,” said Wende Wheeler of the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.

The church will also reach out to deliver the socks to those in need in Northampton and Pittsfield as well.