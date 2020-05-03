St. Elizabeth Parish to host ‘Miss you Caravan’ in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass (WWLP) – St. Elizabeth Parish in Ludlow will be hosting a “Miss you Caravan” Sunday afternoon to support their pastor and deacons.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the caravan will take place at 12:00 p.m. and will begin at the Police American Club on East Street. The caravan will then proceed to the front of St. Elizabeth Church located on Hubbard Street.

Members of the church want to show Pastor Msgr Gosselin, Rev. Bolton, and three other deacons how much themselves and the parish are missed during this pandemic. Pastor Msgr Gosselin will also be celebrating his 51st anniversary of ordination.