St. Mark Armenian Apostolic Church’s Deacon joins the priesthood

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a historic day for St. Mark Armenian Apostolic Church in Springfield, as their Deacon was ordained into the Priesthood.

The pews at St. Mark Armenian Apostolic church in Springfield were filled with proud parishioners, as their Deacon Timothy Aznavourian was elevated to the priesthood and will now be known as Father Nicholas. He was ordained by Bishop Daniel Findikyan, which parishioners say has a deep significance.

Parishioner Karen Tesini told 22News, “This is a monumental event for us. This is the first time that we’ve had an ordination here in Springfield St. Mark’s, and we are honored. This is the first time an American born Priest is being ordained by an American born Archbishop.”



The newly ordained Priest at St. Mark has served as Deacon at the Armenian Apostolic Church since February.