St. Mark Armenian Fest-to-Go draws hundreds to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield church is determined to continue to its traditional Armenian Festival but with a few changes this year.

St. Mark Armenian Church on Wilbraham Road has been home to the annual festival every Labor Day weekend for the past thirty years. This year, parishioners revised the festival and renamed it “Armenian Fest-To-Go.”

It was very successful, attracting hundreds of people from all throughout the northeast. Organizers told 22News they were overwhelmed by the response.

“I was thinking maybe we’d sell 100 to 150, people will buy dinners. But we’re well over 500, 700,” event chairman David Jarmakian said.

The St. Mark Armenian Festival continues Sunday with the sale of dinners and baked goods that help sustain the church financially throughout the year.