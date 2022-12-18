SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday’s St. Mark’s Annual Christmas Spectacular concert marks the 12th year that the St. Mark Armenian Church has held the event.

Sunday’s concert will feature Christmas music from the female vocal ensemble The September Girls, tenor saxophonist David Jermakian and classical guitar performances by the parish’s pastor, Father Nigoghos (Nicholas) Aznavourian, and parishioner Armen Asik, Jr., according to a news release from the St. Mark Armenian Church.

The September Girls are a four-women ensemble featuring Karen Drumheller, Jane Garabedian, Ellen Harris, and Brenda Jermakian, and all of them are residents of Wilbraham. Garabedian and Jermakian are also members of St. Mark Armenian Church.

Saxophonist David Jermakian is also a member of St. Mark and has been playing saxophone most of his life, beginning as the lead Saxophonist with the Tech Tantrums of Springfield Technical High School.

The concert begins at 4:00 p.m. and is open to the public. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $10 for students, and $5 for children 12 and under. There will also be a reception with hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar after the concert. Proceeds from the event will benefit the ministries of St. Mark Armenian Church.