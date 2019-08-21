St. Mary High School to become diocesan school

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bishop Ronzanski held a news conference following St. Mary High School becoming a diocesan school in Westfield Wednesday morning.

Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield Mark Dupont told 22News, the news conference took place at St. Mary High School on 27 Barlett Street in Westfield.

Bishop Ronzanski said he is grateful for everyone who has served on the board and those who will be serving in the Bishops Commission on Catholic Schools.

Superintendent of Catholic Schools Dr. Daniel Baillargeon stated the goal of this change is to grow and eventually be financially stable.

Baillargeon wants to make sure the students are provided with high-quality catholic education regardless of St. Mary being a small school.