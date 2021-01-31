St. Mary’s Academy in Longmeadow continues to keep children safe amid pandemic

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Schools in western Massachusetts continue to make adjustments during the pandemic, to ensure safety.

Parents enrolling their children at St. Mary’s Academy in Longmeadow found out first hand how the school plans to help keep their children healthy.

Educators told parents the way the spacious school was built, making room for various departments to give administrators the opportunity to create as much distance as required in the classrooms.

“We’ve been able to use it all for classrooms, divided evenly in two groups, six feet apart, everybody is ready to go,” said Principal Joan McDonald.

Assurances that go above and beyond what parents would ordinarily consider significant to their children’s welfare.

Parents 22News spoke with came away pleased with what they had seen and been assured of.

“We thought we’d see how they’ve been, toured the classrooms, and how they’ve been operating this year,” said Shane Harrington. “Especially with all the COVID protocols, to provide a safe environment for the kids.”

And as these parents were praising St. Mary’s Academy educators for taking all the necessary precautions, President Joe Biden declared he wants to see most of America’s schools serving kindergarten through eighth grade to reopen by late April.

Schools like St. Mary’s Academy have been doing in-person learning since the start of the pandemic almost a year ago.