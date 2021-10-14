St. Mary’s High School students wear pink for breast cancer

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, St. Mary’s High School sports teams are having a Pink Out.

A team effort on raising money and awareness for breast cancer, students already raised about $500 when 22News talked to them Thursday morning. They said that this is an issue that impacts everyone.

“It’s really great that we’re doing this Pink Out this year. A lot of schools do Pink Outs but I think more of our focus was more on like the donation[s] and everyone participating in the event. So, pretty much everyone in the school is wearing pink today, which is really great to see,” said Amelia Willienborg, a Junior student.

Students will also be collecting money Thursday night during the girl’s soccer game at Bullens Field. The Pink Out will carry over into Friday at the Westfield Intermediate School for the boy’s soccer game.