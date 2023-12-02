WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – St. Mary`s High School in Westfield will be hosting its annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday.

At the St. Mary’s Christmas Bazaar, there will be 50 vendor tables that will offer different items, such as handmade winterwear, home décor, original art and books, Christmas vinyl records, and much more, according to a news release from St. Mary`s High School.

During the bazaar, the St. Mary’s High School choir will perform Christmas Carols at noon to add to the spirit of the season, and a lunch, bake sale, and raffle with over 40 items will be part of the festivities.

If you bring a non-perishable food donation to the event for St. Vincent DePaul Society and/or a new or gently used coat for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Westfield, you will receive a free raffle ticket.

The Christmas Bazaar will take place from 9:00 a.m., until 3:00 p.m. at the high school on Saturday.