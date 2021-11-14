St. Michael’s Cathedral holds mass for Alzheimer’s disease

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A special mass is being held to promote awareness for Alzheimer’s disease at St. Michael’s Cathedral.

On Sunday at 8:30 a.m. St. Michael’s is celebrating the seventh annual Purple Mass at 254 State Street in Springfield. The Purple Mass was initiated in 2014 and is meant to spread awareness and pray for those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

It recognizes the caregivers and family members who are affected by the disease. This November is also National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and National Caregivers Month.

Alzheimer’s disease is a type of brain disorder that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior. More than 3 million cases are diagnosed each year here in the US.