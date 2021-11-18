St. Michaels holds open house for families interested in enrolling

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The COVID-19 pandemic is giving a boost to enrollment at local Catholic Schools. Thursday night, St. Michael’s Academy held an open house for perspective families and students.

The Director of Enrollment, Nancy Coley, told 22News they’ve seen renewed interest in Catholic education, especially because Catholic schools never closed during the pandemic.

“We did see families come from neighboring communities that were not in school who came to St. Michael’s for the school year,” Coley said.

Coley also said some parents value a Catholic school’s integration of faith and spirituality into their day to day academic teachings. St. Michael’s Academy will begin accepting applications for next fall, beginning January 1st.