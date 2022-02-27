EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Parishioners came together Sunday at St. Michael’s Parish in East Longmeadow, for a Eucharistic Adoration to pray for those in Ukraine.

Dozens of people paid their respects and hoped for peace through hymns, and through the word of the Holy Bible. During a Eucharistic Adoration, those of faith seek to connect to the Lord and pray to Jesus Christ to receive the grace of God’s Mercy and pass it on to others.

22News spoke with Father Wayne Biernat who shared what he wishes his service’s prayer does for Ukraine. “My hope, my prayer is that every heart that’s here today that loves and that peace that emanates from every heart can be felt In a spiritual way that can truly bear fruit and that God’s presence can be felt in the Ukraine in a way that is most needed and most blessed.

Many at the Sunday service told 22News that we as a country need to come together and help our neighbors during this difficult time for many.