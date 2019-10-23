St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke bestows 55th annual Citizenship award

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Saint Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke announced the recipient of their 55th annual Citizenship Award.

This year’s recipient, Eileen Curran, is originally from Holyoke but has lived in Boston for the last 20 years.

She has hosted the Holyoke Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in the past.

Curran told 22News, receiving this award was a humble honor.

“It’s been part of our heritage and it’s always nice to be able to be recognized.”

Marc Joyce, President of the Saint Patrick’sz Committee, told 22News, “She’s a real Holyoker. She may live in Boston but she comes back to Holyoke every year for these types of events and we’re just thrilled to have her as our recipient.”

Every year, thousands come to Holyoke for the city’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.

The 2020 parade will take place on Tuesday, March 17.