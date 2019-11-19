St. Patrick’s Committee member honored with 63rd Rohan Award

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 63rd Rohan Award was presented to one outstanding St. Patrick’s Committee member Monday night.

A ceremony was held at the Elks Lodge in Holyoke to honor Brynn Gillis for her contributions to the 2020 St. Patrick’s Parade.

Gillis told 22News, she and her family have been affiliated with Holyoke’s Saint Patrick’s Parade Committee for as long as she can remember, making this the ultimate honor. She said, “It’s a really great honor, because it’s an award chosen by my peers on the parade committee, and it’s awarded to somebody who’s recognized for dedication and commitment.”

The 69th annual Holyoke Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will be held on Sunday, March 22.