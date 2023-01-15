HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke announced its 32nd Ambassador Award Recipient on Sunday.

The Ambassador Award is given to a person or a group that has worked to promote the relationship between the people of Ireland and the people of the United States, according to a news release sent to 22News from Saint Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke. The 32nd Ambassador Award Recipient is Claire D. Cronin.

Claire Cronin is a United States Ambassador to Ireland and was nominated by President Biden in

June of 2021. Ambassador Cronin was a member of the Massachusetts House of Representatives before this position and was the first woman to serve as House Majority Leader. During her service as a legislator, Cronin was also Chair of the Committee on the Judiciary.

Claire Cronin is a graduate of Stonehill College with a B.A. and then received her J.D. from Suffolk University. Cronin has also received the Jewish Community Relations Council Legislative Leadership Award in 2020, the Emerge Massachusetts 2020 Woman of the Year, the Massachusetts Bar Association Legislator of the Year in 2018, the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers Leader Award in 2017, and lastly the Equal Justice Beacon of Justice Award in 2016.

“We are so honored to have Ms. Cronin as our Ambassador Award recipient. Ms. Cronin has done amazing things for mental health, domestic violence, and veteran services. She will be a remarkable addition to our parade, and I’m so excited to meet her and her family and march with her on parade day! This a wonderful choice and I couldn’t be happier,” said Karen Casey, the 2023 Parade President.

Cronin will be honored at the Ambassadors Award Breakfast before the Parade on Sunday, March 19, at the Wyckoff Country Club.