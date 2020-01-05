St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke announces 49th Gallivan Award recipient

by: Duncan MacLean

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke announced its 49th recipient of the Daniel J. Gallivan Award Sunday.

John Beaulieu is a nine-year member of the committee and has twice served as President of the Chicopee Regional Parade Committee.

He also spends time working for the Road Race Committee and Parade Coordination Committee.

The Award is reserved for a long-standing member of the Holyoke Parade Committee who has made significant contributions to the success of the parade and the association.

