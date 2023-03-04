HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke held its fifth annual Tartan Party Saturday afternoon.

The event, a fundraiser for the Committee, celebrates the retirement of Dobbin the horse from the Holyoke Merry-Go-Round every year. It features unlimited merry-go-round rides, face painting, a photo booth, and all things Tartan available for purchase.

Jane Coughlin Chevalier, the Grand Marshall of the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade told 22News, “It’s nice for people to come out. Families always, when we started doing this families were so excited that it was something that they could bring their children and we see friends who have grandchildren who are here and it’s really exciting for everybody to come together and come out. The weather held out for us today.”

The 70th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade is on Sunday, March 19. You can watch it right on 22News.