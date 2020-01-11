St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke honors 2020 Grand Marshal

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee gathered Friday night to honor their 2020 Grand Marshal.

The Log Cabin played host to the Grand Marshal Reception, where committee members celebrated and honored this year’s parade Marshal John “Jay” Driscoll.

The Grand Marshal is the highest local honor given to a person of Irish ancestry who has distinguished themselves to their family, their career and their ancestry.

This year’s marshal took that to a new level, marking a special anniversary with his selection.

“My father was marshal 60 years ago, this year,” Driscoll told 22News. “It is a terrific honor, especially in light of that fact, we’re in Irish season now for the next two months.”

The 69th annual St. Patrick’s Parade will be held March 22.