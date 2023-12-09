HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke will be hosting its Tartan Holiday Pop-Up event on Saturday.

This pop-up event is a festive shopping experience that will feature holiday gifts and decorations, a selection of Holyoke Tartan items, and a chance to take pictures with Santa, according to a news release from the St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke. Santa will be available for pictures from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Also at the event, you will be able to purchase a $5 raffle ticket for a chance to win the first ride on Lancelot. The winner will be chosen at 2:00 p.m.

Spider-Man and Elsa will also be in attendance to bring some magic to the event from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The event will be held at the Holyoke Merry-Go-Round on Appleton Street in Holyoke on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The 71st Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade will be on March 17th, 2024, and the 47th St. Patrick’s Road Race will be on March 16th, 2024.