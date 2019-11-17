1  of  2
Breaking News
Springfield Police respond to shooting on Marlborough St. Mayor Sarno suspends communications director following arrest

St.Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke members gather for Memorial Mass

Hampden County

by: Duncan McLean

Posted: / Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the St.Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke and parishioners from St. Jerome’s Church joined together to remember lost loved ones on Sunday at their annual Memorial Mass.

The mass celebrates the lives and memories of community members and parishioners who died in the past year.

The emotional service offers a chance to reflect on those lost from the community and an opportunity to grow closer together while still serving.

Westfield resident Karen M. Casey that the community gathers to support one another in honoring loved ones that have passed away.

“It’s important because we have lost so many,” said Casey. “This is a wonderful community that always comes together no matter what and they do suffer great loss so we like to honor them in a special way.”

Sunday’s service also took a moment to remember President John F. Kennedy.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Watch Live 7PM: Sunday Night Football

Trending Stories