St.Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke members gather for Memorial Mass

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the St.Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke and parishioners from St. Jerome’s Church joined together to remember lost loved ones on Sunday at their annual Memorial Mass.

The mass celebrates the lives and memories of community members and parishioners who died in the past year.

The emotional service offers a chance to reflect on those lost from the community and an opportunity to grow closer together while still serving.

Westfield resident Karen M. Casey that the community gathers to support one another in honoring loved ones that have passed away.

“It’s important because we have lost so many,” said Casey. “This is a wonderful community that always comes together no matter what and they do suffer great loss so we like to honor them in a special way.”

Sunday’s service also took a moment to remember President John F. Kennedy.