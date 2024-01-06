HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke will be hosting its 68th annual Colleen Pageant on Saturday.

According to a news release from the St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke, a total of eighteen contestants are set to compete for the 2024 Grand Colleen title. The honor of Colleen represents women who are proud of their Irish heritage and community.

Every year, the committee chooses a Grand Colleen who reigns with her Colleen Court on a float over the two-mile Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day parade route.

During the pageant, there will be performances by the Holyoke High School Madrigal Choir, traditional Irish step dancing from students at the Cassin Academy, and the Holyoke Caledonian Pipe Band. Snacks will also be for sale, and raffles, and good luck shamrocks available for purchase to send to your favorite contestant throughout the event. This event is open to the public and tickets may be purchased at the door.

The eighteen contestants competing in alphabetical order are the following:

Amelia Frances George – Age 22, Holyoke, MA

Blythe Grace Bullock – Age 19, Holyoke, MA

Caitlin Grace O’Brien – Age 17, Holyoke, MA

Elizabeth Katherine Gourde – Age 22, Holyoke, MA

Farrell Jean Dawson – Age 20, South Hadley, MA

Hunter Rose Edwards – Age 19, Holyoke, MA

Johanna Marie Ross – Age 21, Holyoke, MA

Lauryn Kathleen Wresien – Age 20, Holyoke, MA

Lillian Bella Nadler – Age 17, South Hadley, MA

Madelyn Faith McArdle – Age 18, Holyoke, MA

Mairin Frances Bresnahan – Age 17, Holyoke, MA

Megan Ann McGuinness – Age 22, Holyoke, MA

Natalie Belle Morris – Age 19, Holyoke, MA

Rachel Elizabeth Gouin – Age 19, South Hadley, MA

Sophia Grace Kennedy – Age 19, South Hadley, MA

Talia Taylor Uribe – Age 19, Holyoke, MA

Taryn Shaylene Ryan – Age 21, Holyoke, MA

Trinity Annabella Roy – Age 17, South Hadley, MA

The woman will be competing to be a top 5 finalist at the pageant on Saturday from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Holyoke High School. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The Grand Colleen will be chosen at the Grand Coronation Ball and Awards Reception on February 17th.

“The Colleen Pageant is the official start to Green Season in Holyoke!,” said Hayley Dunn, 2024 Parade President. “The 18 women vying to be a Colleen exemplify all that is great about our community and Irish heritage. I know that their families and friends are proud of them for ensuring the legacy of the Holyoke Colleen lives on and I look forward to cheering them all on Saturday evening.”