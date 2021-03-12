St. Patrick’s Committee paints shamrocks in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A shamrock was painted on the intersection of High and Dwight Street in Holyoke Friday morning.

The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke, in collaboration with the Holyoke Department of Public Works, painted the shamrocks at 10 a.m. by Holyoke City Hall.

This shamrock marks the end of the Parade and the viewing stand traditionally set up in front of City Hall.

President Marc Joyce and Grand Marshall Jay Driscoll were in attendance to help paint the shamrock to mark the 2021 “green season.”

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Holyoke was canceled for the second year in a row due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus.

