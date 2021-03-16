St. Patrick’s Day celebrations expected this year with loosened restrictions

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – St. Patrick’s Day is expected to be far more upbeat than one year ago when we discovered a deadly pandemic in our midst.

O’Brien’s Corner in East Springfield is prepared for the return of the festive occasion which St. Patrick’s Day has always been.

“We’re definitely going to be busy, have fun…,” said Sharon Williams. “Obviously it’s going to look a lot better than last year. So, we’re going to be busy, a lot of take out, a lot of dunners.”

Across town Donovan’s Pub Owner Frank Garaughty shares that optimism. Open from 10 a.m. until 10 PM following the COVID-19 restrictions. He also recalls the unfortunate convergence of celebration and gloom one year ago.

“Last year was the first day for the pandemic,” said Garaughty. “This year we’ve been under a lot of guidelines, doing the best we can.”

Factor in with the need to socialize, after so many months of being apart gives people more incentive to celebrate together on the day designed for camaraderie and friendship.