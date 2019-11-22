St. Patrick’s Parade Committee announce 2020 Grand Marshal and winners

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield St. Patrick’s Parade Committee announced its 2020 Parade Marshall and annual award winners Thursday night at the John Boyle O’Reilly Club in Springfield.

Sean Cahillane received the honor of Grand Marshal.

It is the highest local honor given to a person of Irish ancestry, distinguishing themselves as a loyal person to the parade committee of their career, family and Irish ancestry.

Cahillane spoke of his Irish-American upbringing and said he was thrilled to be an Irish American. He also was honored to be among the former Grand Marshals.

“There’s been some great people who have gotten this, Farland, Joyce, Eddy Boland, Richie Neal, Billy Sullivan, all some real community leaders. so yeah I’m thrilled,” said Cahillane.

Son of two Irish immigrants, thrilled with that heritage and American.