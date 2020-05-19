St. Stanislaus teachers host parade for students

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – St. Stanislaus School teachers and staff hosted a reverse car parade for students Monday afternoon.

Students were able to wave to teachers and hold signs from inside cars.

While still keeping social distancing guidelines, staff were able to cheer students on as well. Providing them with some much-needed recognition for their hard work and tenacity.

Sister Cecilia Haier of St. Stanislaus told 22News that she and fellow staff members want to give back to hard-working students.

“Every staff member has agreed to be here to hopefully cheer them on to get through these last few weeks of the school year to remind them we hope to be back in the fall,” said Haier.

