Photo from December 19, 2020. Police investigating a stabbing that happened early Saturday morning

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An investigation is underway after a stabbing in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police Detective, Donna Liszka told 22News that one person was stabbed in the area of Exchange St. early Saturday.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, but their condition is unknown.

Liszka said the investigation is ongoing an no other details can be provided at this time.

We’ll continue to provide updates as when new information is released.