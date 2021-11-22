Staff at Springfield Courthouse to relocate following mold test report

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse in Springfield will be closed for air duct cleaning following testing for air quality.

Two test reports received last week by The Trial Court indicate there is no evidence of mold in the air. The AXIOM Environmental Partners report “did not identify any air quality conditions or levels for measured parameters that were significantly outside acceptable levels of indoor air quality,” according to a statement provided from The Trial Court Friday.

The ventilation ducts that were tested for mold by TRC between October 4 through October 21 concluded that the “results are not predictive of, or correlated with, airborne mold spore concentrations in the building,” according to page 8 of assessment. TRC included recommendations on duct maintenance procedures, duct cleaning, and removal of internal duct insulation but does not indicate any current health hazards.

The Trial Court plans to temporary relocate court operations in January to expedite cleaning the air duct systems for approximately eight weeks. Detailed plans are still being developed between The Trial Court and Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM).