Staff member at East Longmeadow child care center tests positive for COVID-19

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A staff member at Arbors Kids at East Longmeadow has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a letter sent home to parents from The Arbors Kids Principal Jason Robertson, the staff member is not a teacher in the classroom, but they have been present at the East Longmeadow center within the past 14 days.
“If any families are or will be utilizing any of the East Longmeadow teachers for babysitting, we urge you discontinue doing so until we get guidance from the DPH,” Robertson said. “We would also urge those families who have utilized any of the East Longmeadow teachers for babysitting to self-isolate for 14 days unless the DPH recommends.”
Robertson also told parents a professional service would be cleaning and disinfecting the building.
Paul Robbins, representing Arbors Kids, confirmed the information in the letter for 22News.
The Arbors Kids at East Longmeadow is currently closed, as it is not designated as an emergency child care center.
We are committed to doing our best to ensure the health and wellness of our children and our staff as we monitor how the coronavirus (COVID-19) affects us all. The Arbors Kids is taking precautionary measures, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which has released guidelines for employers and businesses to contain the spread of the virus, and following guidelines and recommendations from state and local agencies and health officials.
Right now, our main focus is prevention. We are acting with an abundance of caution, reinforcing our policies and procedures for contagious illnesses with staff. These include washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, staying home when sick, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces daily.
The Arbors Kids’ number one priority is the health and safety of our children and our staff. We continue to assess the situation and make adjustments as necessary. We will update you on any new developments as they arise.Arbors Kids