Staff member at East Longmeadow child care center tests positive for COVID-19

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A staff member at Arbors Kids at East Longmeadow has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a letter sent home to parents from The Arbors Kids Principal Jason Robertson, the staff member is not a teacher in the classroom, but they have been present at the East Longmeadow center within the past 14 days.

“If any families are or will be utilizing any of the East Longmeadow teachers for babysitting, we urge you discontinue doing so until we get guidance from the DPH,” Robertson said. “We would also urge those families who have utilized any of the East Longmeadow teachers for babysitting to self-isolate for 14 days unless the DPH recommends.”

Robertson also told parents a professional service would be cleaning and disinfecting the building.

Paul Robbins, representing Arbors Kids, confirmed the information in the letter for 22News.

The Arbors Kids at East Longmeadow is currently closed, as it is not designated as an emergency child care center.