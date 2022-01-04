Staffing shortage for emergency services in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – City of Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced that the city’s police and fire departments are currently down 10% of their staff.
According to a statement sent out by Sarno’s office to 22News, this staffing decrease is not expected to have an impact on residents.
“Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi have informed me earlier this morning that that we are currently down 10% of our public safety division between SPD and SFD. I want to reassure our residents and business community that our emergency services such as Police, Fire, Health, Building and Code, and DPW will continue to operate without interruption. Our brave and dedicated Police and Fire personnel will continue to receive and respond to calls and DPW will continue to collect trash and recycling.”Springfield Mayor Sarno