Stalled bill would help with illegal dirtbikes, ATVs on Springfield streets, city councilor says

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a new push to put more muscle behind Springfield’s efforts to crack down on illegal dirt bike and ATV use.

A proposed state law that would have helped, is currently stalled in Boston due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Springfield drivers are sick and tired of sharing the streets with reckless, not to mention illegal ATV and dirt bikes.

The police department is ramping up patrols on weekends, but in many respects, there is only so much they can do.

“It’s not only a nuisance, but it’s also a public safety issue,” said Orlando Ramos, Springfield city councilor. “We’re heard stories of people getting hurt. Vehicles playing with other cars in traffic. It’s just a very dangerous situation.”

City Councilor Orlando Ramos, who’s also running for state representative in the 9th Hampden District in Springfield tells 22News if he’s elected he’ll reintroduce stalled state legislation that would allow police officers to destroy confiscated illegal off-road vehicles.

Ramos added, “So we want to make sure we give our police officers and the police department the tools to confiscate them and keep them off the roads.”

Ramos also plans to pitch Springfield City Council an ordinance implemented in some cities in Connecticut – where gas stations aren’t allowed to serve operators of dirt bikes and ATVs unless they’re on a trailer.

He also wants to make it easier for officers to hand out fines to offenders.

And in the interest of fairness, Ramos is running against Springfield School Committee member Denise Hurst.