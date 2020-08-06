Standout held as Chicopee School Committee meets to discuss fall plans

CHICOPEEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee School Committee met Wednesday evening to discuss their plans for the fall.

The state has given school departments until Monday to decide how students will be taught in their respective district.

In advance of Wednesday night’s Chicopee meeting, members of the Chicopee Education Association held a “stand-out” at Chicopee Comprehensive High School. They held signs that read, “We promote remote” and “Lesson number 1 – safety.”

The Baker administration has asked all Massachusetts schools to prepare three different learning plans; one in person, one online, and a hybrid of both.

“We just don’t think there’s been enough time and readiness to make us safe,” Laura Demakis of the Chicopee Education Association told 22News. “We want to start remote with a slower phased-in approach with enough time, written policies, and procedures.”

Results of Wednesday night’s vote are still pending.