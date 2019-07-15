Stanley Park concert gets audience members up and dancing

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A band well-known here in western Massachusetts put on a concert Sunday night in Westfield.

Many came out to see Off The Record perform Sunday night at Stanley Park. The band plays hits from the 60’s and 70’s featuring classic rock.

They are known for being a high energy group who get their audiences up and off of their seats and dancing.

Paul Cassidy of Agawam told 22News that Off The Record is definitely a band worth seeing in concert.

“You can’t beat coming down and listening to Off The Record. They really rock the whole show. They make it worth wild. We follow her wherever she goes and it’s really a great time,” said Cassidy.

The concert was free and open to everyone.