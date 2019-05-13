Stanley Park honors mothers with annual celebration

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An annual tradition in Westfield continued Sunday to celebrate mothers on this mother’s day.

Dozens of people came to the Annual Mother’s Day Tea at Stanley Park held Sunday afternoon. Mothers, grandmothers, daughters, and granddaughters stopped by and enjoyed some tea and sweets.

The managing director of Stanley Park told 22News why they hold this event every year.

“To say thank you to all of our mothers all over, we have tea, cookies, punch and everything for them. It’s our way of Stanley Park saying thank you to all the wonderful mothers that have and still visit us all the time as well,” said Robert McKean.

This year is Stanley Park’s 70th anniversary. Sunday night concerts also begin at the park starting June 2nd.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.